Man wanted for injuring an officer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual wanted for injuring an officer.

The person’s vehicle is described as a grey Chrysler 200 with a Georgia temporary dealer tag.

The man is described as being average built, thin face, around 6 feet tall, and 175 pounds.

He is wanted for fleeing from a traffic stop on Nina Street and injuring an officer in the process.

If you have any information please contact CPD at (706) 653-3400.

