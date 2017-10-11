'Reformation Columbus' conference to feature renowned speaker

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Several churches in Columbus are coming together for a conference featuring renowned speaker Dr. Voddie Baucham.

‘Reformation Columbus’ is commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Reformation, which Dr. Baucham describes as one of the most significant events in human history.

“The ripples of that movement continue to impact the world to this day. The Reformation planted seeds that gave rise not only to religious movements, denominations, and modern missions; it also gave rise to the ideals that formed the United States,” Baucham says.

At the conference, he will explain the biblical origin and historical significance of Sola Gratia (grace alone) and Soli Deo Gloria (glory to God alone).

Three other speakers will also be in attendance including J.W. Norman, Theodore Zachariades and Luke Walker.

Reformation Columbus will take place at Crosspointe Church located at 2301 Airport Thruway on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for ages 5 – 10 and it includes conference admission, a Chick-fil-A box lunch and a conference t-shirt.

