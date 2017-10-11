Columbus police searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police need your help finding a missing teen.

According to police, 16-year-old Symone Willis was last seen September 30 on Milgen Road at the Whisperwood Apartments.

Willis is described as 5’2’’, weighing 105 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know where she may be, you are asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

