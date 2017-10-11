8 Columbus students inducted into the Georgia REACH program

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Eight deserving middle schoolers were honored Wednesday by being inducted into the Georgia REACH program.

Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen was founded by Governor Nathan Deal back in 2012.

The program is designed for 8th graders who plan to further their education by eventually going to college after they graduate high school.

Each student is paired with a mentor to help guide them through their high school years in order to graduate, enter college, and transition into the workforce.

The mayor, superintendent, and the community showed up to support the students awarded.

“This program is specific and I just love it. It's specifically for academically gifted students and it's also for students who are financially disadvantaged. And so, of course, it's for students who are bright, the opportunity to go to college,” said Columbus District 1 Councilman Jerry “Pop” Barnes.

Students who complete the program and graduate from high school are awarded a $10,000 scholarship that can be used at any HOPE-eligible institution in Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.