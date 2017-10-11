$25K awarded to Open Door as SunTrust Bank's 2017 Lighting the Award

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – SunTrust Bank in Columbus presenting "2017 Lighting the Way" award to Open Door Community House in a ceremony.

Along with the award, the organization also received a $25,000 check.

Those involved say this funding will help to continue the organizations work for those in need.

“The money we have received will continue to assist the Open Door Institute to continue to provide the programs that we are currently providing. Which are culinary arts training, customer service training, GED prep with Columbus Tech, along with computer skills and life skills, but it will also give us an opportunity to expand,” said Kim Jenkins, with the Open Door Community House.

The SunTrust Foundation also announced today 30 nonprofit organizations will receive grants to further their local efforts to help individuals build financial confidence.

