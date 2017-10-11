Employee claims MCSD asked him to "rescind" complaint following student's injuries

Allegations of racial discrimination and retaliation by the Muscogee County School District.

Eddie Powell, a current district employee, and former assistant principal of AIM Services Center is suing MCSD, accusing several officials of trying to stop his efforts to report a teacher who was supervising Montravious Thomas, then a 13-year-old student at the school in September 2016.

According to the lawsuit filed in the federal Middle District of Georgia court, Powell was the highest-ranking official at AIM the day Thomas was body slammed at least five times by a behavioral specialist.

Powell cited that, per school district policy, Thomas' teacher was obligated to report his injuries.

The lawsuit then says in the following weeks, Powell was "harassed" by the school district for refusing to rescind a disciplinary action document regarding the teacher's failure to report Thomas' injuries sustained in a district classroom.

Also included in the lawsuit's documents, are letters addressed to Powell from district superintendent David Lewis.

Powell sent a grievance letter to Lewis in May 2017, requesting a hearing with the board to address why he believed he had been from assistant principal to school counselor.

News Leader 9 confirmed that in July 2017, MCSD reassigned Powell to the assistant principal position shared between Dorothy Height and Fox elementary schools.

As of October 2017, the MCSD website lists Powell as an assistant principal at Jordan High School.

Among the official accusations, Powell claims the school district violated the Georgia Whistleblower Protection Act, which protects public employees from retaliation for refusing to participate in an activity they believe is in violation of the law or any rules or regulations.

This is the second lawsuit the school district faces regarding Thomas' case.

His mother, Lawanda Thomas, filed a $25 million lawsuit in March 2017 to pay for damages and her son's medical expenses.

