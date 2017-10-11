FIRST TO ALERT: Ophelia becomes 10th hurricane of the season

(WTVM) - Ophelia has become the tenth hurricane of the 2017 Atlantic season. The Atlantic experiences six hurricanes per season on average.

Hurricane Ophelia currently has sustained winds of 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. The storm is slowly moving eastward, with no expected impacts to land.

Back here in the Valley, we're continuing the trend of summer-like weather! Columbus set a record today for the warmest high temperature for October 11th (92°). The previous record of 91° was set in 1920.

Highs in the upper-80s and low-90s return Thursday before slightly cooler temperatures arrive this weekend. A cold front will bring us a higher coverage (30%) of showers and storms Monday, with cooler and drier air falling in behind.

Highs will only reach the mid to upper-70s beginning Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper-50s and low-60s.

