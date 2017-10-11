Northside Patriots advance to GHSA Class 4A state softball playoffs

Columbus High’s Alexis Day is tagged out trying to score from third on a first-inning fly out in the Blue Devils’ 11-2 loss to Perry in the opening round of the GHSA softball playoffs. (Source: WTVM Sports)

The Northside Patriots advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state softball playoffs on Wednesday, sweeping the Mary Persons Bulldogs 7-0 and 7-3.

The Patriots move to 28-2 on the season with the victories.

The other area 4A teams didn’t fare as well. Columbus was swept by Perry, 11-2 and 11-2. Hardaway lost on the road to West Laurens, 16-0 and 14-0, and Troup was eliminated by Northwest Whitfield, 10-1, and 6-2.

In 5A, Harris County beats Ware County 2-1 and 13-2 to advance to the second round.

Callaway moving on in 2A, sweeping Douglass-Atlanta 20-0 and 22-0.

Class 1A teams open first-round play on Friday.

