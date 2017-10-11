Northside Patriots advance to GHSA Class 4A state softball playo - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Northside Patriots advance to GHSA Class 4A state softball playoffs

By Dave Platta, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Columbus High’s Alexis Day is tagged out trying to score from third on a first-inning fly out in the Blue Devils’ 11-2 loss to Perry in the opening round of the GHSA softball playoffs. (Source: WTVM Sports) Columbus High’s Alexis Day is tagged out trying to score from third on a first-inning fly out in the Blue Devils’ 11-2 loss to Perry in the opening round of the GHSA softball playoffs. (Source: WTVM Sports)
(WTVM) -

The Northside Patriots advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state softball playoffs on Wednesday, sweeping the Mary Persons Bulldogs 7-0 and 7-3.

The Patriots move to 28-2 on the season with the victories.

The other area 4A teams didn’t fare as well. Columbus was swept by Perry, 11-2 and 11-2. Hardaway lost on the road to West Laurens, 16-0 and 14-0, and Troup was eliminated by Northwest Whitfield, 10-1, and 6-2.

In 5A, Harris County beats Ware County 2-1 and 13-2 to advance to the second round.

Callaway moving on in 2A, sweeping Douglass-Atlanta 20-0 and 22-0.

Class 1A teams open first-round play on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly