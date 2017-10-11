Most Wanted: LaBrandon "Big Baby" Brown

Crime scene from April on 24th Street. (Source: WTVM File)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police are searching for Labrandon Brown also known as "Big Baby."

He is wanted in the murder of Lavonta Thomas in April. The scene unfolded on 24th Street.

Thomas later died at the hospital.

Brown also has outstanding arrest warrants for an unrelated case.

Police say if you see Brown, use extreme caution as he is considered armed & dangerous.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Columbus police at 706-653-3400.

