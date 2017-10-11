Most Wanted: LaBrandon "Big Baby" Brown

Eddie Powell, a current district employee and former assistant principal of AIM Services Center, is suing MCSD, accusing several officials of trying to stop his efforts to report a teacher who was supervising Montravious Thomas, then a 13-year-old student at the school in September 2016.More >>
Eddie Powell, a current district employee and former assistant principal of AIM Services Center, is suing MCSD, accusing several officials of trying to stop his efforts to report a teacher who was supervising Montravious Thomas, then a 13-year-old student at the school in September 2016.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
Lee Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, answers this question and more at Columbus State University’s Department of Communication speaker series program Tuesday, Oct. 17.More >>
SunTrust Bank in Columbus presenting "2017 Lighting the Way" award to Open Door Community House in a ceremony.More >>
SunTrust Bank in Columbus presenting "2017 Lighting the Way" award to Open Door Community House in a ceremony.More >>
Eight deserving middle schoolers honored Wednesday by being inducted into the Georgia REACH program.More >>
Eight deserving middle schoolers honored Wednesday by being inducted into the Georgia REACH program.More >>
Columbus police are searching for Labrandon Brown also known as "Big Baby."More >>
Columbus police are searching for Labrandon Brown also known as "Big Baby."More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
Luxury handbag and accessories maker Coach shakes it up, changes its name to Tapestry.More >>
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >>
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >>
The Alabama and Calhoun County Health Departments want to hear from anyone who ordered food from Marco's Pizza near Anniston, between September 26 and October 2. This comes after a driver who works at the store was diagnosed with hepatitis A.More >>
The Alabama and Calhoun County Health Departments want to hear from anyone who ordered food from Marco's Pizza near Anniston, between September 26 and October 2. This comes after a driver who works at the store was diagnosed with hepatitis A.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>
LSU confirmed that 10 people have been charged in connection to the hazing incident, and eight of them are LSU students. Gott and Forde are not currently enrolled.More >>