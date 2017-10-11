Inside the Huddle: Beauregard's Workhorse

BEAUREGARD, AL(WTVM) – As Beauregard prepares for their toughest test of the season, they’ll be leaning on guys like Jaichis Holmes and LaDamian Webb.

There are plenty of other contributors wearing blue and yellow on Fridays.

Paul Stockman introduces us to one of Beauregard’s Iron Men, who plays a pivotal role on and off the field for the Hornets.

It’s a three-phase game and Beauregard’s got themselves a three-phase player.

Jacob Callaway is a running back, linebacker, and as one teammate calls him— a workhorse.

“He doesn’t get tired, you don’t hear him complain and he’s always willing to work and get better every day at everything he does,” said Dylan Wall, senior offensive lineman

“I like it. I just like being out there just helping out my team. Whenever I get in, I just try my best to get after it,” said Jacob Callaway, senior running back, and linebacker

He gets after it at linebacker, just don’t sleep on his running skills. He gives LaDamian Webb a breather— opposing defenses, not so much.

“With him in there we don’t miss a beat. He’s got a little different ability than LaDamian has, but what he brings to the table is a lot of power running,” says Head Coach Rob Carter.

“He’ll take four or five people and carry them to the end zone. He doesn’t have to make people miss, he just runs through them,” says Wall.

He’s one of several playing iron man ball for the Hornets, but not many have his leadership skills.

“Jacob’s a kid I like the young kids to look up to. He sets a great example for them coming up,” says Carter.

“He leads by example. He goes out there and makes plays and you’ll see him get hyped up and it gets everybody’s adrenaline flowing,” says Wall.

“Keep the energy up. If we are down, don’t keep fighting with each other just keep everybody up and don’t doubt anybody,” says Callaway.

He sure stays busy on Friday nights, but it’s a good sign when coaches give you a lot of responsibility.

“It feels good to know they trust me enough to play so many positions,” says Callaway.

As the season goes on, they’ll trust him to help lead the way.

