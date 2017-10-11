All-Access: Beauregard High Hornets

The Alabama 5A-Region 4 title is at stake on Friday night, which makes Central-Clay County at Beauregard the Sports Overtime Game of the Week.More >>
As the season goes on, they’ll trust him to help lead the way. Beauregard is riding a four-game winning streak after an opening week loss to Greenville.More >>
As Beauregard prepares for their toughest test of the season, they’ll be leaning on guys like Jaichis Holmes and LaDamian Webb.More >>
The Northside Patriots advanced to the second round of the GHSA Class 4A state softball playoffs on Wednesday, sweeping the Mary Persons Bulldogs 7-0 and 7-3.More >>
Auburn University has reportedly hired a law firm to investigate allegations that a mentor/tutor took a final exam for at least one player on the 2016 football team.More >>
