Bicyclist hit, killed by car overnight in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 33-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, tells News Leader Nine that the victim was riding a bicycle along County Line Road when he was hit by a car. He died on the scene.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the coroner, the driver initially thought the victim was a deer a the time of the accident.

Columbus police are on the scene and are talking to the driver of the car involved.

