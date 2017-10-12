Bicyclist ID'd after being hit, killed by car along Manchester Expressway

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) - A man has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, says 33-year-old Christopher Reed was riding a bicycle along Manchester Expressway near Psalmond Road in Midland when he was hit by a car. He died on the scene.

The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Bryan, the driver initially thought the victim was a deer a the time of the accident due to it being dark in the area.

We are working to learn more about this incident.

