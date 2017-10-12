News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Thursday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Thursday.

News Leader 9 is available on your computer, tablet, and smartphone, during all local newscasts. Replays of the most recent newscasts will show if News Leader 9 is not airing a live newscast.

Bicyclist hit, killed by car overnight in Columbus

A 33-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Columbus.

Man wanted for injuring an officer in Columbus

The Columbus Department is seeking the public’s help identifying an individual wanted for injuring an officer. He is wanted for fleeing from a traffic stop on Nina Street and injuring an officer in the process.

SEGMENT: Ft. Benning celebrates 100 years with kickoff event

The event will include a groundbreaking for a monument that will be positioned behind the City Service Center. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will be in attendance, as well as Commanding General Wesley of the Maneuver Center for Excellence.

Columbus police searching for missing teen

Columbus police need your help finding a missing teen. According to police, 16-year-old Symone Willis was last seen September 30 on Milgen Road at the Whisperwood Apartments.

LSU Police arrest 10 in connection to death of student during alleged hazing incident

LSU confirms that ten people are being charged in connection to a hazing incident at a fraternity that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old student. Maxwell Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died after an alleged hazing incident at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity sometime on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Winds whip new terror into deadly California wildfires

Wildfires tearing through California wine country flared up again Wednesday, destroying hundreds of more homes and leading to new evacuation orders as authorities raised the death toll to 21 and warned that the number would rise.

Auburn assistant men's basketball coach makes $100K bond in federal bribery case

Alabama will become the 24th state to join the federal FirstNet First Responder Network. The goal of FirstNet is to prevent first responders from having their network clogged during vital situations. Ivey said FirstNet comes as a result of the issues on 9/11 when a jammed communication system created major issues during the disaster.

Senator stands behind student-led prayer after spectator offended at AL football game

We are hearing from more people that are in support of student-led prayer in the Lee County School System.

Mando job fair to be held in Columbus Thursday

The company is looking to make some hires for maintenance technicians, controls engineers, machinists and more.The recruiting event is happening from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Columbus Career Center on Veterans Parkway.



If you're not near a TV, you can watch News Leader 9 online or on your mobile device here.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.