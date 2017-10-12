Equipment manufacturer hosts recruitment event in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Equipment manufacturer hosts recruitment event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

An equipment manufacturer will recruit job seekers in Columbus Thursday.

The Mando America Corporation, a company that supplies equipment to car dealers, is seeking hires for maintenance technicians, controls engineers, machinists, and more.

The recruiting event will take place at the Columbus Career Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The career center is located at 700 Veterans Parkway. 

