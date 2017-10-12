LaGrange police search for fraud and identity theft suspect

Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
Two people appeared in court for the first time since burglarizing a store early Saturday morning.More >>
Columbus police are searching for Labrandon Brown also known as "Big Baby."More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A 33-year-old man has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning in Columbus. Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, tells News Leader Nine that the victim was riding a bicycle along County Line Road, near Manchester Expressway, when he was hit by a car. He died on the scene. The incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Columbus police are on the scene and are talking to the driver of the car involved. We're working t...More >>
LaGrange police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man with several active warrants. Kenneth Mciver is wanted for credit card fraud andMore >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Questions remain about what happened in the six minutes between the time police say the shooter fired into the hotel's hallway and when he unleashed a hail of gunfire into the concert crowd.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.More >>
The venison sandwiches will be sold in limited quantities in all 3,300 Arby's stores nationwide and are expected to sell out quickly.More >>
Police officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting where the suspect was killed and the officer was injured.More >>
