LaGrange police search for fraud and identity theft suspect

LaGrange police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man with several active warrants.

Kenneth Mciver is wanted for credit card fraud and identity theft. Mciver’s last known address was in West Point, GA.

Mciver is 5 feet six inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you have any information on his location, please contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2620 or the Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

