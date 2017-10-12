FIRST TO ALERT: The October warm stretch continues but fall-like weather is on the horizon

(WTVM) - After the morning fog lifts we're going to see a mostly sunny sky with summer-like conditions once again. The muggy meter will stay high with afternoon highs topping out near 90. Going into Friday, temperatures should stay in the upper 80s with a low rain chance creeping in under a partly cloudy sky.

Thanks to some cooler air moving down from the northeast highs will see a slight dip into the mid 80s for Saturday and Sunday. We'll stay dry through Saturday with a 20% rain chance on Sunday.

By the beginning of next week a cold front will approach from the northeast which will bring some rain Monday and cooler/drier air to the forecast Tuesday. Highs will drop into the 70s and overnight lows into the 50s - typical October weather! The rain coverage stays low (10-20%) and we're looking at mostly sunny skies by Wednesday.

You can stream us LIVE on the weather app and follow Storm Team 9 on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.