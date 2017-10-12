Auburn University investigates alleged academic dishonesty

Auburn University is investigating claims that a student mentor took a test in place of a former football player.

The situation came to light when the football player received a perfect final grade on an online course’s final exam only a few weeks into the class. The investigation comes after an ESPN article claims that the mentor revealed she actually took the test.

University officials released the following statement:

The allegation made in the ESPN story is false based on our review. The person making the claims is making claims not supported by facts, and based on what ESPN told us before the story came out, she keeps changing her story.

The player denies that he let anyone take the exam for him.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.