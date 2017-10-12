SEGMENT: Dept. of Communication Speaker Series to discuss GA's film and entertainment industry

Columbus State University’s Department of Communication is gearing up for the year’s speaker series.

Communication Department Chair, Dr. Dana Gibson. Dr. Dana Gibson, explains that each year, professionals who work in a related field of Communication come to the community to discuss Georgia’s film and entertainment industry.

Georgia is the No. 1 feature film production location in the world. Georgia’s film industry has an economic impact of $9.5 billion in 2016.

Leigh Thomas, deputy commissioner of Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment for Georgia, will answer questions and mas as the keynote speaker.

The speaker series is Tuesday, Oct. 17 in the Legacy Hall of the RiverCenter for Performing Arts. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

