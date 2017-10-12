Student finds marijuana in restroom of elementary school in LaGrange

Auburn police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the death of an Auburn man.More >>
The start of a year-long celebration to honor Fort Benning kicked off Thursday.
My Amazing Maid Services is teaming up with Cleaning for a Reason to offer services for women who are undergoing cancer treatments.
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have charged a man with murder in connection to Wickham Drive shooting in August.
Muscogee County Coroner, Buddy Bryan, says 33-year-old Christopher Reed was riding a bicycle along Manchester Expressway near Psalmond Road in Midland when he was hit by a car. He died on the scene.
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.
Equifax has been hacked again - the company took its website at least partially down after a malware scam.
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
Day three of the Quinton Tellis murder trial will take jurors out of the courtroom.
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver's life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for "Bible Study" at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. "Bible Study" is the term the actives used to descri...
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
We're nearing the one year mark of the Donald Trump presidency and his approval ratings have changed quite considerably from November of 2016. Take a look at his approval rating by state!
