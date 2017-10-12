Student finds marijuana in restroom of elementary school in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Lagrange police wrapped up an investigation involving marijuana found in the bathroom at Ethel Kight Elementary School.

Police say they responded to a call on Friday where a student went to the restroom at the elementary school in the early hours of the school day and found a green substance wrapped up in a toilet paper roll.

The student went to tell the teacher, then went back into the bathroom to bring the substance out, the teacher then notified administration, who notified the police.

“The officer responded and did confirm that it was indeed marijuana,” says Lt. Dale Strickland of the Lagrange Police Department.

Footage from the hallways of the school was reviewed but didn’t reveal how the marijuana got there.

Strickland calls this an unusual case for an elementary school and police's findings are inconclusive.

