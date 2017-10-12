Upatoi triple murder suspects will stand trial together

The judge has now made a final decision on whether to separate the three suspects accused of killing three members of a Upatoi family in January of 2016.

Presiding Superior Court Judge, Gil McBride deciding deny the severance motions by two attorneys. The trio now set to stand trial together.

Rufus Burks, Javarceay Tapley, and Raheam Gibson are accused of killing a 54-year old grandmother, her teen son, and 10-year old granddaughter in their home.

This motion to separate came from Jennifer Curry who represents 17-year-old Rufus Burks, and attorneys Mark Shelnutt and William Kendrick who represent 21-year old Raheam Gibson.

The two wanted separate trials from Javarceay Tapley, who allegedly had the most involvement in gruesome deaths of the Upatoi family.

Burks, Tapley, and Gibson each face 10 charges, including three counts of murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault among other charges.

All three suspects face life in prison without the possibility of parole, if found guilty.

Another motion by attorneys asking for a change of venue was requested by attorneys.

The judge says he will determine that request once the trial starts.

The trial is set to begin Monday, October 30.

