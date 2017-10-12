Auburn police offer reward in March homicide investigation

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the death of an Auburn man.

According to police, 26-year-old Herman Cornelius “Ce-Ce” Lane was found dead at an apartment complex on North Dean Road on March 4. The death was investigated as an apparent homicide.

Leads so far have not resulted in the arrest of a suspect. Further investigation has determined that Lane occasionally associated with persons he met through social media sites.

Anyone with information about his death, habits, associations, or activity prior to his death is asked to contact Auburn police at 334-501-3140 or the secret witness line at 334-246-1391.

