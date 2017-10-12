Callaway Gardens hosts job fair for Fantasy in Lights

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (WTVM) – Callaway Resort and Gardens is hosting a job fair for the Fantasy in Lights season.

Interested candidates are encouraged to complete an application online before the event on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will take place at the Callaway Resort and Gardens located at Mountain Creek Conference Center at 17800 U.S. Highway 27.

To complete an online application click here.

