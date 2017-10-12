Teen charged with murder in Wickham Drive Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have charged a man with murder in connection to a Wickham Drive shooting in August.

Clayton Perry, 17, was charged with the shooting that killed 26-year-old James Francesconi.

Perry is officially charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Perry is scheduled to appear in Recorder's Court Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

The teen was recently arrested for a burglary and having gang ties in Columbus.

