Cleaning service offering free home cleanings for women battling cancer

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – One Columbus cleaning service going above and beyond to help women battling cancer.

My Amazing Maid Services is teaming up with Cleaning for a Reason to offer services for women who are undergoing cancer treatments.

The company based in Texas says they are excited to be doing this around the Chattahoochee Valley.

Right now, they clean about 5 homes a month and are hoping to expand that to more.

We spoke with the owner who says giving back to the community is what it is all about.

“It just makes it a deeper meaning for us, to say, yes, we made a difference in that person's lives or their family's lives. So, it is a lot working with people that have a serve illness like cancer, it's just a lot going on,” said Tamara Ard, owner of My Amazing Maid.

Click here to learn more about the free service and to apply for free cleanings.

