Fort Benning kicks off its 'Centennial Celebration'

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - The start of a year-long celebration to honor Fort Benning kicked off Thursday.

2018 will mark 100 years of operation for the Army base.

Camp Benning was established on October 1918. A ceremony for the Centennial Celebration took place at the round-a-bout behind the City Services Center.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson along with Commander Major General. Eric J. Wesley says the strong connection between Fort Benning and Columbus will allow the post to continue into the next 100 years.

“It's a day to day effort that we are serving the base’s needs. That we are the kind of community that these soldiers want to come to and be a part of,” said Mayor Tomlinson.

Thursday's ceremony also served as a groundbreaking for the site for a future monument commemorating Fort Benning Centennial.

The monument will stand where Camp Benning was first established.

