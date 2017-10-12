Man pleads not guilty to drug trafficking in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man pleads not guilty to drug trafficking charges.

According to police, 37-year-old Christopher Reed was arrested Tuesday by the Metro Narcotics Task Force.

Investigators say Reed had 55 grams of methamphetamine in his possession.

Reed is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin with traces of the powerful drug fentanyl, and intent to distribute.

The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

