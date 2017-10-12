United Way hosts Concert for a Cause this weekend

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – United Way put on "Concert for a Cause" Saturday.

There will be musical performances from Rock and Roll, Country, and Hip-Hop groups.

Along with live music, there will be food and games for the family.

All proceeds will go to United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley's 2017 Campaign.

President and CEO Scott Ferguson spoke to us about why it is so important to support organizations like The United Way.

“When you give to the United Way the money stays here. It takes care of people that need some help. It could keep children in school, after-school programs, Feeding the Valley Food Bank,” said Ferguson.

Concert for a Cause will take place at the Phenix City Amphitheater from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Admission is $5.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.