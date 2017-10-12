Lee County Humane Society crowded with animals

An East Alabama animal shelter is dealing with a larger than usual crowd.

The Lee County Humane Society has taken in 3,000 animals over the last year. The shelter itself holds 113 animals.

In September, the shelter took in 292 animals, in August 243, and in July 293.

Mary Wynne Kling is the outreach and development coordinator at the Lee County Humane Society.

She says the recent increase is due in part to mother nature, “Hurricanes and bad weather that has happened we do have an increase in animals because of that," Kling says.

The contract the humane society has with Opelika and Auburn says they have to keep strays for at least 7 days that’s so owners can have a chance to reclaim their pets, over time shelter organizers say that can add up.

About 70 percent of their funds come from private donations. The donations along with foster parents to care for some of their intakes provide the shelter with some relief.

The shelter has a live release rate of 90 percent technically qualifying them as a “no-kill shelter.”

Humane Society staff is urging pet owners to spay and neuter their animals.

Lee County Humane Society is currently offering $15 adoptions. Click here to find your next furry friend.

