No injuries in car fire at Smiths Station Dollar General

SMITHS STATION, AL (WTVM) – The Smiths Station Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire in front of the Dollar General on Highway 280 across from the Lee County Flea Market.

The fire happened around 5:50 p.m. ET. According to fire officials, the owner was inside the store when the grey 2011 Toyota Camry caught fire.

No injuries were reported, and the car suffered extensive damage.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.