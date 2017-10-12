State of Fort Benning addresses nuclear weapons concerns, robotics during war

Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.

“We lead the nation for robotics and autonomous forces, lead on the development of the next generation combat vehicle," says Wesley. "It may be a tank- we are still not clear on that.”

The mission for Benning, as Wesley says, is to become the driving force behind the Army. Wesley says although a lofty goal, the way Benning will accomplish this mission is through the Maneuver Center of Excellence.

With nearly $2.9 million of funding going into the center, Wesley says it's money well spent at the cost of the demand for robotics in the Army, which continues to grow.

“Capability and weapon systems are migrating downward and the need for robotics to extend the platform and reach is more significant," says Wesley.

A video during the address showed a simulation of ISIS using weapons attached to drones, including bombs.

"They are getting more lethal and more costly," says Wesley.

But Wesley assured a member of the audience who feared for hypothetical use of "nuclear weapons and a potential World War III," Wesley stating that Fort Benning continues to stay prepared regardless of the changing national policies.

Watch the full 2017 State of Fort Benning address in the video below.

