State of Fort Benning addresses nuclear weapons concerns, robotics during war

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
Auburn police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the death of an Auburn man.More >>
Auburn police are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) in the death of an Auburn man.More >>
My Amazing Maid Services is teaming up with Cleaning for a Reason to offer services for women who are undergoing cancer treatments.More >>
My Amazing Maid Services is teaming up with Cleaning for a Reason to offer services for women who are undergoing cancer treatments.More >>
Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.More >>
Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.More >>
The City of Columbus’ Planning Department looking to the public Thursday night in an open meeting about the city's future.More >>
The City of Columbus’ Planning Department looking to the public Thursday night in an open meeting about the city's future.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says fires were set in a prison sewing plant on Thursday in an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial continued Wednesday after getting off to a shocking start as graphic details of the case were shared publicly for the first time.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>