Auburn University receives federal subpoena in bribery scandal

AUBURN, AL (AP/WTVM) - Auburn University says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.

The university confirmed that in a statement Thursday in response to an open records request from The Associated Press.

Auburn's statement said it won't yet release the documents because they are typically "sent with the understanding that they will be treated confidentially," including on whether they were received in the first place.

Oklahoma State provided AP and other media outlets with a copy of the subpoena it received in the widespread corruption case, prompting Auburn to acknowledge that it has also gotten one.

Person was suspended without pay after prosecutors said the former NBA player accepted about $91,500 in bribes to steer clients to a Pittsburgh-based financial adviser when they reached the NBA.

In federal court Tuesday in New York, Person was given a $100,000 bond, which he made with two cosigners. He was also given pretrial supervision as directed by pretrial services.

His travel is restricted to the middle district of Alabama. He must also surrender his passport within 48 hours and make no new application.

Person was also ordered to not contact his co-defendants without the presence of counsel.

He must return for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.

