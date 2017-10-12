Georgia Power closes Columbus business office

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Georgia Power's business office in Columbus has closed its doors for good.

The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative.

The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.

Over the past decade, payment transactions have shifted from traditional business offices and mail to electronic payments— online, mobile, and auto-draft. Authorized payment locations account for nearly 70 percent of all payments.

Georgia Power will close the 27 remaining business offices across the state.

Customers can now pay at thousands of new in-person authorized payment locations in retail and grocery stores across the state.

New local payment options for customers include Walmart, Publix, Walgreens, Ingles, Piggly Wiggly, Rite Aid, Dollar General, and Family Dollar.

Customers can find a map, list of locations, and more by clicking here.

Georgia Power is also introducing Georgia Power CheckOut— the newest way to pay for Georgia Power customers at Dollar General, Family Dollar, and Speedway stores.

Georgia Power CheckOut is available at more than 50,000 locations across the country, including 1,160 in Georgia.

