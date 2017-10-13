News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.More >>
Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.More >>
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.More >>
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.More >>
The judge has now made a final decision on whether to separate the three suspects accused of killing three members of a Upatoi family in January of 2016.More >>
The judge has now made a final decision on whether to separate the three suspects accused of killing three members of a Upatoi family in January of 2016.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.More >>
Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
The internet's newest obsession is this: what color is this shoe?More >>
The internet's newest obsession is this: what color is this shoe?More >>