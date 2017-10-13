News Leader 9 recaps and top stories for Friday

Here’s your look at News Leader 9’s recaps, top stories, and breaking news that will be talked about Friday.

GBI assists with double murder investigation in Fort Gaines

The GBI is now investigating after Charlie Smith, 29 and Manuelito Jackson were found dead at a residence in the 200 block of College Street.

Georgia Power closes Columbus business office

The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative.

CPD warns citizens of Craigslist scam

Police urge residents to be extremely cautious when looking for homes for rent or to purchase on Craigslist.

Lee County Humane Society crowded with animals

The Lee County Humane Society has taken in 3,000 animals over the last year. The shelter itself holds 113 animals.

Callaway Gardens hosts job fair for Fantasy in Lights

Interested candidates are encouraged to complete an application online before the event on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Teen charged with murder in Wickham Drive Columbus shooting

Columbus police have charged a man with murder in connection to a Wickham Drive shooting in August.

Cleaning service offering free home cleanings for women battling cancer

My Amazing Maid Services is teaming up with Cleaning for a Reason to offer services for women who are undergoing cancer treatments.

CSU’s Discovery Day to offer glimpse of campus life?

The event will include tours of both CSU campuses, as well as opportunities to meet with professors, see campus housing and have lunch at CSU’s Cougar Cafe.

Hobby Lobby preparing for early 2018 opening of LaGrange store?

The store will go in the old JC Penney building at the LaGrange Mall, beside Dunham’s Sports.The 55,000 square-foot LaGrange Hobby Lobby is expected to bring 35-50 jobs to the community.



