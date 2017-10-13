FIRST TO ALERT: Slightly Cooler Temperatures by the Weekend

(WTVM) - Another warm afternoon is in store for your Friday, but most of us look to stay out of the 90s! A slight chance of rain is possible this afternoon and early evening.

Heading into the weekend, a high pressure wedge will bring us slightly cooler temperatures and an increase in cloud cover. A cold front will swing through on Monday, but rain coverage looks to remain isolated (20%) as of now.

Behind the front, much cooler weather will move into the Valley with afternoon highs in the 70s and overnight lows dropping into the 50s! These temperatures will be much more typical of what we should be experiencing this time of year. High pressure looks to keep us dry Tuesday through the end of next workweek.

