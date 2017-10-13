Safe Kids Columbus offers free car seat checks Saturday

Safe Kids Columbus will host an event this weekend to make sure children are safe while being passengers.

The organization will offer free car seat checks Saturday, Oct. 14 at the U.S. Health Works Medical Group on Veterans Parkway. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Car seats will be checked to ensure they are installed correctly and turned in the right direction. Car seats will also be measured to make sure they are the right size for your child’s height and weight.

According to Safe Kids, 3 out of 4 car seats are not used correctly. They want to teach parents more about proper child car seat restraint.

Guests whose car seats are deemed inappropriate may be offered a brand-new car sear at a low cost. The child must be present to receive the offer.

