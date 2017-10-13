Street in downtown Auburn closed Friday

Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.
Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby's Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store's opening is expected in early 2018.
A street in downtown Auburn will be temporarily closed Friday.
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.
The wife and husband who were held hostage for five years in Afghanistan are being described as adventure-seekers who wanted to see areas of the world infrequently traveled by Westerners.
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.
Lawyers want the US Supreme Court to block Texas from executing an inmate who was convicted in a prison guard's 1999 death.
Once the mother realized her son was unresponsive she took him to St Vincent's Medical Center where it took 3 doses of Narcan to bring him back to life.
Critics say the White House approach would raise costs for the sick, while the lower-premium coverage provided to healthy people would come with significant gaps.
