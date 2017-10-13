Opelika police searching for Walmart theft suspect

Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected in early 2018.More >>
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.More >>
Auburn says it has received a federal grand jury subpoena in the bribery case against basketball associate head coach Chuck Person.More >>
Fort Benning Commanding General Eric Wesley spoke at the 2017 State of Fort Benning addressing the strength of post.More >>
A street in downtown Auburn will be temporarily closed Friday.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to halt payments to insurers under the Obama-era health care law he has been trying to unravel for months.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
Two people are dead and several more were injured during an attempted escape at Pasquotank County Correctional Institution in Elizabeth City.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
That's the message the Western Line School District has sent to the O'Bannon High School football team after four players took a knee during the national anthem prior to the a game against Coahoma County.More >>
