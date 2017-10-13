Columbus teen arrested for carrying a knife at school

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A teen has been arrested for carrying a knife at a middle school in Columbus.

According to a police report, a 13-year-old boy had a knife at Double Churches Middle School on Thursday, Oct. 12.

He was charged with carrying or possessing a weapon on school property.

This case remains under investigation.

