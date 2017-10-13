SLIDESHOW: Georgia Aquarium surprises newborns with cuddly penguins

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The Georgia Aquarium surprised moms and newborns with cuddly plush penguins on Friday.

Friday the 13th marks African Penguin Awareness Day and in honor of this day, the aquarium gave newborn babies at Northside Hospital soft, cuddly penguins to highlight these endangered birds.

All of the babies who received penguins were born on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Georgia Aquarium assists the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) in Cape Town, South Africa with African penguin rescue, rehabilitation, and release.

The Aquarium has also successfully hatched more than 25 penguin chicks since joining the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s Species Survival Plan in 2012.

