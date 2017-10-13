Hearing rescheduled for murder suspect in Wickham Dr. shooting

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus teen, who learned Thursday he was being charged with murder, was expected in court Friday morning, but his appearance has been moved to a later date.

Clayton Perry does not yet have a lawyer, so his case has been rescheduled for October 23.

Perry is accused of killing James Francesconi back in August.

The 26-year-old was wounded outside his home on Wickham Drive and died later in the hospital.

Perry, who is 17, was already in jail on burglary and gang-related charges.

