Hearing rescheduled for murder suspect in Wickham Dr. shooting

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The Georgia Aquarium surprised moms and newborns with cuddly plush penguins on Friday.More >>
ATLANTA (WTVM) - The Georgia Aquarium surprised moms and newborns with cuddly plush penguins on Friday.More >>
Controversy is stirring after the Boy Scouts of America says they are going to allow girls in their troops.More >>
Controversy is stirring after the Boy Scouts of America says they are going to allow girls in their troops.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A teen has been arrested for carrying a knife at a middle school in Columbus.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A teen has been arrested for carrying a knife at a middle school in Columbus.More >>
Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected in early 2018.More >>
Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected in early 2018.More >>
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.More >>
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
A gunman killed a New Orleans police office overnight on Friday morning in eastern New Orleans.More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Recent court filings detail the last moments of Maxwell Gruver’s life and expose the secret hazing rituals that caused his death at an LSU fraternity house on Sept. 13. LSU Police Department arrest warrants indicates detectives interviewed the Phi Delta Theta active members and learned that the actives summoned their pledges to the fraternity house for “Bible Study” at about 10 p.m. on Sept. 13. “Bible Study” is the term the actives used to descri...More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
A large animal that appeared near a Wendy's in Hernando, Mississippi, has residents perplexed.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>