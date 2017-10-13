WHINSEC hosts international festival on Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - International students, their families and Fort Benning soldiers are celebrated diversity and culture Friday evening at the WHINSEC International Fest.

Guest enjoyed plenty of food drinks and entertainment from the multiple countries in front of Bradley Hall on Fort Benning.

Organizers say the event is a diverse experience.

Attendees celebrated the culture and traditions of the nations represented here and on Fort Benning, with a party featuring typical national foods and drinks, and expositions of songs, dances, and other activities that make each country unique.

The event was open to WHINSEC staff, faculty and their families along with special guests.

