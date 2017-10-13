WHINSEC hosts international festival on Fort Benning

ATLANTA (WTVM) - The Georgia Aquarium surprised moms and newborns with cuddly plush penguins on Friday.More >>
Controversy is stirring after the Boy Scouts of America says they are going to allow girls in their troops.More >>
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A teen has been arrested for carrying a knife at a middle school in Columbus.More >>
Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected in early 2018.More >>
The office at 1112 Veterans Parkway has closed for good as of Thursday afternoon, according to a Georgia Power representative. The reason for the closure: more customers are paying online instead of paying in person.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
The third day of Quinton Tellis' murder trial started with jurors exploring the area where Jessica Chambers was burned alive.More >>
Millions of Social Security recipients and other retirees can expect another modest increase in benefits next year.More >>
Another crucial day of testimony is underway in the murder trial of Quinton Tellis.More >>
When the college student realized traffic was too much, she hopped on her bike - with her dog - and fled the fast-moving wildfire.More >>
Denham Springs police officials say Jessica Cowart of Denham Springs is who triggered the wreck Wednesday night on I-12 that has now left a 5-month old baby dead.More >>
Our investigation uncovered wrongdoing by a local business owner prompting a state investigation.More >>
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Office arrested a group of Airmen from Shaw Air Force Base on charges that they spray-painted Satanic graffiti on a rural church.More >>
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >>
