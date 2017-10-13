Student prayer line held before Smiths Station high school football game despite backlash

Students, parents, and supporters joining hands in a prayer line before the Smiths Station High school football game…a demonstration supporters say is in response to the Lee County board of education's decision to cease a pregame prayer.

News Leader 9 first told you about this story when the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a cease and desist letter to Lee County Schools after a spectator claimed to be offended when listening to a student-led prayer over the loudspeaker at the Opelika vs. Smith Station High School football game in September.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation cited a supreme court case wherein a similar situation student-led prayer over a PA system was deemed unconstitutional, but that does not stop some smith station locals hoping to bring the tradition back to life.

