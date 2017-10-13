Columbus skate shop windows smashed twice in one week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An Uptown Columbus business has had its windows smashed twice in less than a week.

Late Sunday, burglars broke into the Cuckoo's Nest Skate Shop and made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and some cash.

Then Thursday, another person threw a brick at the store's glass window.

The store's owner tells News Leader 9 no one stole any more merchandise during the second incident.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.