Columbus skate shop windows smashed twice in one week

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -  An Uptown Columbus business has had its windows smashed twice in less than a week. 

Late Sunday, burglars broke into the Cuckoo's Nest Skate Shop and made off with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and some cash. 

Then Thursday, another person threw a brick at the store's glass window. 

The store's owner tells News Leader 9 no one stole any more merchandise during the second incident. 

