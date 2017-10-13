Report: Damage estimates double in GA as a result of Hurricane Irma

(WTVM) - Estimates on the financial toll Hurricane Irma left behind in Georgia have now doubled.

State insurance commissioner Ralph Hudgens updated his damage report Thursday, saying the storm brought more than 500 million dollars in damages to the state.

That's nearly twice the estimate a few weeks ago.

Hudgens now says more than 100 thousand insurance claims, valued at 550 million dollars, have been filed.

That total does not reflect damaged property not covered by insurance.

