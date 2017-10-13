Michelle Obama selects Columbus native to create official portrait

(WTVM) - A Columbus, Georgia native has been selected by former First Lady, Michelle Obama to create her official portrait.

According to a press release from Smithsonian, Amy Sherald, born in Columbus but now based in Baltimore, was selected by the former First Lady to paint her portrait.

Along with Sherald, Artist Kehinde Wiley was selected by former President Barack Obama to create his portrait.

“The Portrait Gallery is absolutely delighted that Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald have agreed to create the official portraits of our former President and First Lady,” said Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery. “Both have achieved enormous success as artists, but even more, they make art that reflects the power and potential of portraiture in the 21st century.”

The two portraits will be unveiled at The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in early 2018 and will be added to the Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.

