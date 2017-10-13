Ace Hardware opens in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Ace Hardware opens in Columbus

(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A new Ace Hardware location has opened in Columbus.

Ace Hardware cut the ‘chain’ and opened their doors to the public Friday morning.

The new location is located on Blackmon Road next to Walmart marketplace.

The opening included door prizes worth $5000.

