Fort Benning hosts 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition

List of the 30 teams competing in this year's competition. (Source: benning.army.mil)

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – As many as 30 two-man teams from around the world will participate in the 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition on Oct. 16-20.

Expected to compete are teams from U.S. Army units, the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Air Force and at least four international teams and four civilian law enforcement organizations.

International teams include Norway, Denmark, Germany, and Canada. Civilian law enforcement teams include Covington, Georgia, Police Department, and the Columbus Police Department.

The competition will take place on firing ranges on post and will test the competitors’ physical fitness and mastery of sniper skills to include target detection, covert movement techniques, and long-range marksmanship.

The best team will be identified only after all teams have completed a gauntlet of rigorous physical, mental and endurance events that test the range of sniper skills that include but are not limited to, long-range marksmanship, observation, reconnaissance and reporting abilities, and abilities to move with stealth and concealment.

Most of the competition events are spectator-friendly. The event is open to the public. There are no admission fees and parking is free.

An awards ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 20 at the National Infantry Museum Theater.

For non-DoD ID card holders, a visitor pass is required to access the installation. Visitors are required to stop at the I-185 visitor center to obtain a pass.

Click here to view a full schedule of events for the competition.

