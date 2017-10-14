Fort Benning hosts 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition this week

Follow all of the news happening on Fort Benning.More >>
As many as 30 two-man teams from around the world will participate in the 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition Oct. 16-20.More >>
A diver from Chattahoochee Scuba took a plunge into the Chattahoochee River digging for trash rather than treasure many Columbus residents came out to help.More >>
All proceeds will go to United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley's 2017 Campaign.More >>
Safe Kids Columbus hosts an event this weekend to make sure children are safe while being passengers.More >>
Hobby Lobby is preparing to open a LaGrange location in 2018. According to Hobby Lobby’s Communications Coordinator Bob Miller, the store’s opening is expected in early 2018.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.More >>
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Two fast food restaurant workers robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask identified the suspect as a former co-worker, according to reports.More >>
