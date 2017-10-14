Columbus State University's Homecoming Week October 16-21

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
It’s Homecoming Week at Columbus State University and a full schedule is planned for cougars past and present to enjoy.More >>
It’s Homecoming Week at Columbus State University and a full schedule is planned for cougars past and present to enjoy.More >>
On Oct. 14, Pasaquan will host its first opera, “Eddie’s Stone Song: Odyssey of the First Pasaquoyan.” The opera brings together the visual, musical and theatrical arts to portray the life of Eddie Owens Martin, also known as the self-annointed “Saint EOM” and Pasaquan’s founder.More >>
On Oct. 14, Pasaquan will host its first opera, “Eddie’s Stone Song: Odyssey of the First Pasaquoyan.” The opera brings together the visual, musical and theatrical arts to portray the life of Eddie Owens Martin, also known as the self-annointed “Saint EOM” and Pasaquan’s founder.More >>
As many as 30 two-man teams from around the world will participate in the 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition Oct. 16-20.More >>
As many as 30 two-man teams from around the world will participate in the 2017 U.S. Army International Sniper Competition Oct. 16-20.More >>
A diver from Chattahoochee Scuba took a plunge into the Chattahoochee River digging for trash rather than treasure many Columbus residents came out to help.More >>
A diver from Chattahoochee Scuba took a plunge into the Chattahoochee River digging for trash rather than treasure many Columbus residents came out to help.More >>
Safe Kids Columbus hosts an event this weekend to make sure children are safe while being passengers.More >>
Safe Kids Columbus hosts an event this weekend to make sure children are safe while being passengers.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
An American woman and her Canadian husband are free five years after they were seized by a terrorist network in the mountains of Afghanistan.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was reported missing after he was last seen at his south Charlotte home on Tuesday.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man allegedly involved in the October death of a 12-month-old toddler in Conneaut.More >>