Columbus State University's Homecoming Week October 16-21

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – It’s Homecoming Week at Columbus State University and a full schedule is planned for cougars past and present to enjoy.

“Homecoming activities have expanded in the last three years and are focused on getting alumni back on campus for fun, family-friendly events,” said Jennifer Joyner, executive director of the CSU alumni association. “CSU is more than the few years students spend here earning a degree, but a lifetime of opportunity to stay connected. It all starts with Homecoming!”

The week fires up on Monday, Oct. 16, with a mid-day kickoff event at the Clocktower and Cougar Madness in the evening.

Hosted by CSU Athletics every year, Cougar Madness introduces CSU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Events continue through the week with something for everyone, from athletic events to service projects to a talent show and a bonfire.

Popular traditions like the Homecoming Parade, Oktoberfest-inspired Cougarfest event, tailgating and Homecoming Game are back by demand.

Other events mark monumental milestones, such as the 50th Anniversary of CSU’s School of Nursing.

Alumni, students and their families are encouraged to view the schedule in advance, as some events require pre-registration.

The week then goes out with a bang on Oct. 21 at the annual CSU Alumni Association’s Evening on the Top and Firework Show downtown.

Click here for a full list of events.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.